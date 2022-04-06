Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Price Target Cut to €230.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €240.00 ($263.74) to €230.00 ($252.75) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PDRDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Pernod Ricard from €266.00 ($292.31) to €273.00 ($300.00) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

OTCMKTS PDRDF opened at 219.63 on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of 187.13 and a 52 week high of 246.48.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

