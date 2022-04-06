Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.4% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $48,504,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $743,000. Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,866,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 237,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.19. 167,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,718,208. The company has a market cap of $294.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

