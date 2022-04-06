Phore Price Down 40.4% Over Last 7 Days (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Phore has traded down 40.4% against the US dollar. Phore has a market cap of $335,136.84 and $1,823.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008844 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008212 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00010902 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,533,050 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

