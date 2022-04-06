Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Photronics stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $972.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.94. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $20.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Photronics had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
PLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.
Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.
