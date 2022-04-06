PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.62

Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.62 and last traded at C$6.54, with a volume of 65669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.56.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.13. The stock has a market cap of C$315.70 million and a PE ratio of 14.91.

PHX Energy Services ( TSE:PHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$105.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$99.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total transaction of C$249,123.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,295,813.61. Also, Senior Officer Craig Brown sold 107,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.15, for a total value of C$660,767.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 638,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,930,786.82. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,162 shares of company stock worth $1,924,211.

PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

