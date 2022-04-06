PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PHX Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. PHX Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $105.22 million, a P/E ratio of -305.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70.

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PHX Minerals will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in PHX Minerals by 150.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in PHX Minerals by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 28,771 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PHX Minerals by 70.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PHX Minerals by 30.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.