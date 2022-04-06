Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 242.11%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

