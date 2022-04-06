Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Gap Down to $78.39

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.39, but opened at $69.38. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $67.30, with a volume of 16,272 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLL. B. Riley upped their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a current ratio of 10.65.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21). Analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $33,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.78 per share, with a total value of $109,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 337.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,446 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after acquiring an additional 234,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 1,477.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 135,267 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 772.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,816 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 98,120 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 134,136 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 89,986 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $4,056,000. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

