PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 2nd

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of PCK stock opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $9.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCK. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 12.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 61,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,327 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

