PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

NYSE PCQ opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 24,213 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 16,096 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.