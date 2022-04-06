PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

NYSE PTY opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 18.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.