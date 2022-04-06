PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:PCN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.93. The company had a trading volume of 89,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,978. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.97. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $19.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 52,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $940,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the period.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

