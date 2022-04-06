PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

NYSE:PMX opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 13.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

