PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 2nd

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of PMF stock opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 22.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 30,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 20,609 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

