PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of PNI stock opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

