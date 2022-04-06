Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

NYSE PING opened at $27.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -35.04 and a beta of 1.15. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $2,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 4.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.