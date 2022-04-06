Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

NYSE PHT traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.04. 51,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,035. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $11.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 592,657 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 143,595 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $676,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,574 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 27,778 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

