Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for loanDepot in a report released on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $705.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.87 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LDI. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

NYSE:LDI opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot in the third quarter worth $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot in the third quarter worth $85,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in loanDepot in the third quarter worth $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot in the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in loanDepot in the third quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 242,106 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $910,318.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,258,477 shares of company stock worth $4,610,817 in the last ninety days.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

