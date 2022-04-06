Piper Sandler Comments on Washington Federal, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Washington Federal in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will earn $2.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.83.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $31.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average is $34.67. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Washington Federal has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $38.06.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Washington Federal in the third quarter worth about $10,599,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 18,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Washington Federal news, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $630,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is 36.92%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

