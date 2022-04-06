Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.760-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $820 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.63 million.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $79.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $101.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $817.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plexus will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLXS. TheStreet lowered Plexus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.12.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $140,488.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Plexus by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after buying an additional 51,646 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 36.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 87.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 28,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

