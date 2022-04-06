PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.600-$2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE PNM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.43. 1,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.48. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.96.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 704,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after buying an additional 22,896 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,666,000 after buying an additional 41,495 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 883.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 99,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

