Polaris (NYSE:PII) Sets New 12-Month Low at $100.26

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $100.26 and last traded at $100.53, with a volume of 4565 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PII. Raymond James raised their price objective on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.93.

Get Polaris alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.98.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.