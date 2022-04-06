PolkaCover Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $174,316.00 (CVR)

PolkaCover (CVR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, PolkaCover has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. PolkaCover has a total market cap of $7.44 million and $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaCover coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00046247 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,186.31 or 0.07356679 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,321.96 or 1.00023314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00050603 BTC.

About PolkaCover

PolkaCover was first traded on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

