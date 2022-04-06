Polkamarkets 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $397,551.00 (POLK)

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, Polkamarkets has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $17.67 million and approximately $397,551.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00035488 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00104486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,691,050 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

