PolkaWar (PWAR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.34 Million

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0965 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00045956 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.48 or 0.07332008 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,796.76 or 0.99711273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00051762 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 86,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 27,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

