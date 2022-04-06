Polker Hits Market Capitalization of $5.05 Million (PKR)

Polker (PKR) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Polker has a total market cap of $5.05 million and $1.26 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polker has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One Polker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00046312 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.22 or 0.07353859 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,729.76 or 1.00049881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00051201 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

