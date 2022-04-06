Portage Biotech Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Portage Biotech in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter anticipates that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PRTG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portage Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of PRTG opened at $6.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. Portage Biotech has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $44.98.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Portage Biotech by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Portage Biotech by 30.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Portage Biotech by 141.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. 5.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

