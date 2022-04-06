Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Trading Up 10.6%

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) rose 10.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $13.52. Approximately 28,415 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,125,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

POSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.10.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.45 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 30.47%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 110,576 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $1,457,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 300,266 shares of company stock worth $4,062,366 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Poshmark by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 639,804 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 373,157 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Poshmark by 452.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,669 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 75,076 shares during the period. Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Poshmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,549,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 302.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,845 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 46,491 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Poshmark by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,982 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

