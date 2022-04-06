PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) PT Raised to GBX 2,000 at Berenberg Bank

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,725 ($22.62) to GBX 2,000 ($26.23) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

PPH opened at GBX 1,480 ($19.41) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,401.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,387.77. The company has a market capitalization of £629.74 million and a PE ratio of -12.08. PPHE Hotel Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,269.60 ($16.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,800 ($23.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

