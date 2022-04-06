PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) PT Raised to GBX 2,000 at Berenberg Bank

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,725 ($22.62) to GBX 2,000 ($26.23) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.
PPH opened at GBX 1,480 ($19.41) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,401.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,387.77. The company has a market capitalization of £629.74 million and a PE ratio of -12.08. PPHE Hotel Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,269.60 ($16.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,800 ($23.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
