Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.83

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.83 and traded as low as $1.40. Precipio shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 1,131,411 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Precipio by 468.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 136,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Precipio during the second quarter worth about $466,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precipio by 32.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 63,411 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precipio during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precipio during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

