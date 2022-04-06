Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Sets New 1-Year High at $127.40

Shares of Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 127.40 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 125.88 ($1.65), with a volume of 689458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.40 ($1.54).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 112.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 111.19.

In other news, insider Helen Jones bought 10,000 shares of Premier Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £10,600 ($13,901.64). Also, insider Duncan Leggett sold 9,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52), for a total transaction of £10,922.56 ($14,324.67).

Premier Foods Company Profile (LON:PFD)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

