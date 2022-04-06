Primalbase Token Reaches 1-Day Volume of $396.00 (PBT)

Primalbase Token (PBT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Primalbase Token has a total market cap of $944,529.83 and $396.00 worth of Primalbase Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Primalbase Token has traded flat against the US dollar. One Primalbase Token coin can currently be bought for $755.62 or 0.01197075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00046361 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.64 or 0.07309392 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,858.53 or 0.99973585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00051223 BTC.

About Primalbase Token

Primalbase Token’s launch date was May 24th, 2017. Primalbase Token’s total supply is 1,250 coins. Primalbase Token’s official website is primalbase.com . Primalbase Token’s official Twitter account is @primalbasehq

According to CryptoCompare, “Primalbase, a co-working initiative, allows users to own real estate by holding the real estate-backed PBT crypto tokens, an asset on the Waves Platform. Holders of the PBT can use, rent or sell the workspace as they wish and get access to all shared workspaces around the world with premium all-inclusive services. “

