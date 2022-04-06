Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Private Bancorp of America Inc. is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. It provides banking services including Internet banking, retirement accounts, credit card, merchant banking facilities to individuals and businesses. Private Bancorp of America Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Shares of Private Bancorp of America stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.44. Private Bancorp of America has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $31.90.

Private Bancorp of America ( OTCMKTS:PBAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Private Bancorp of America will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer.

