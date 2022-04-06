Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Dawson James lifted their price target on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Univest Sec upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.92.

Shares of PFIE opened at $1.31 on Friday. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $62.24 million, a PE ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 26.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

