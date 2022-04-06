Project Pai (PAI) Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last Week

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and $1.19 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,799,165,510 coins and its circulating supply is 1,596,074,709 coins. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

