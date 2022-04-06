PropertyGuru (NASDAQ:PGRU) Shares Up 2.5%

PropertyGuru Limited (NASDAQ:PGRU – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.09. 238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 195,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

About PropertyGuru (NASDAQ:PGRU)

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

Further Reading

