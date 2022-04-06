PROS (NYSE:PRO) Shares Gap Down to $34.85

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.85, but opened at $31.17. PROS shares last traded at $30.95, with a volume of 23,687 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.15. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.55.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. PROS had a negative net margin of 32.30% and a negative return on equity of 316.22%. The company had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $41,559.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $129,989.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,262 shares of company stock worth $3,006,267 over the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in PROS by 14.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 3.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 221,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 36,398 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PROS in the third quarter valued at $784,000.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

