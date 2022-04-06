ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Rating) shot up 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.96 and last traded at $39.85. 181,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 287,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.32.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 200.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 198.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

