ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $13.22

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.22, but opened at $13.80. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 174,238 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

