ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NYSEARCA:TQQQ) Stock Price Down 6.6%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NYSEARCA:TQQQ – Get Rating) were down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.86 and last traded at $57.48. Approximately 85,364,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 116,864,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.55.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.72.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.