ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €18.28 ($20.08).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSM. Berenberg Bank set a €14.90 ($16.37) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($21.98) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($18.68) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

ETR PSM traded down €0.17 ($0.19) on Friday, reaching €11.36 ($12.48). The company had a trading volume of 1,205,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.73. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of €9.69 ($10.65) and a 52-week high of €19.00 ($20.88). The company’s fifty day moving average is €12.57 and its 200 day moving average is €13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.07.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

