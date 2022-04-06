Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PLX opened at $1.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $68.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.28. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $6.64.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

About Protalix BioTherapeutics (Get Rating)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.