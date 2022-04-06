Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.31

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.31 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04), with a volume of 175900 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

The stock has a market cap of £10.48 million and a P/E ratio of 34.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.83.

About Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM)

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and European Union. The company develops the technology for isobaric tandem mass tag (TMT) and TMTpro; and manufactures small and protein-reactive chemical reagents.

