Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.31

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.31 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04), with a volume of 175900 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).
The stock has a market cap of £10.48 million and a P/E ratio of 34.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.83.
About Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM)
