Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) Insider Neeraj Kapur Sells 23,874 Shares

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG – Get Rating) insider Neeraj Kapur sold 23,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.83), for a total transaction of £69,712.08 ($91,425.68).

LON PFG opened at GBX 293.40 ($3.85) on Wednesday. Provident Financial plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 383.80 ($5.03). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 300.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 331.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11, a current ratio of 20.04 and a quick ratio of 20.04. The company has a market cap of £744.54 million and a P/E ratio of -6.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.26) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 318 ($4.17) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. upped their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 318 ($4.17) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.38) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 342.75 ($4.50).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

