Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) Insider Neeraj Kapur Sells 23,874 Shares

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG – Get Rating) insider Neeraj Kapur sold 23,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.83), for a total transaction of £69,712.08 ($91,425.68).
LON PFG opened at GBX 293.40 ($3.85) on Wednesday. Provident Financial plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 383.80 ($5.03). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 300.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 331.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11, a current ratio of 20.04 and a quick ratio of 20.04. The company has a market cap of £744.54 million and a P/E ratio of -6.78.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
Provident Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.
