Prudential (LON:PRU) PT Set at GBX 1,935 by Morgan Stanley

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 1,935 ($25.38) target price by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 70.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,650 ($21.64) price target on Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($23.10) price target on Prudential in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays set a GBX 1,665 ($21.84) price target on Prudential in a research report on Monday. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($23.93) target price on Prudential in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,590 ($20.85) target price on Prudential in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,700 ($22.30).

LON PRU opened at GBX 1,133.50 ($14.87) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,140.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,292.85. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 976 ($12.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.96). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77.

In other news, insider Amy Yip acquired 7,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.96) per share, with a total value of £72,035.08 ($94,472.24).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

