Public Index Network Market Capitalization Tops $1.48 Million (PIN)

Public Index Network (PIN) traded down 41.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $43,295.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Public Index Network has traded down 37.5% against the US dollar. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00046035 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.45 or 0.07359504 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,143.96 or 1.00010065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00052833 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

