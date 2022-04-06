Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stake Reduced by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 293,591 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $26,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,336,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,566,000 after buying an additional 416,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,182,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,890,000 after acquiring an additional 128,859 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $71.72. 182,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,979. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.43.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,146 shares of company stock worth $2,029,395 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

