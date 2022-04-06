PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for PVH in a report released on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial analyst B. Reed now expects that the textile maker will earn $2.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.25. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PVH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PVH from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush lowered PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.82.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $73.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day moving average is $100.97. PVH has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of PVH by 107.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in PVH by 13.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in PVH by 3.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PVH by 6.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,929,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in PVH by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 51,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.038 dividend. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.13%.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

