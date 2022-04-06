PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.550-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.000-$9.000 EPS.

PVH stock opened at $73.60 on Wednesday. PVH has a 52 week low of $66.10 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.97.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price target on PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PVH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in PVH by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in PVH by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 191,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About PVH (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.