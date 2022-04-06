Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Issued By SVB Leerink

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Graybug Vision in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Graybug Vision’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04).

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graybug Vision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Graybug Vision in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

Shares of Graybug Vision stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.99. Graybug Vision has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Graybug Vision during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Graybug Vision during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Graybug Vision by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 52.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

